Poll: Ron DeSantis Maintains Lead Against Democrat Challenger Charlie Crist

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) continues to maintain his lead against Democrat gubernatorial challenger Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), a recent Spectrum News/Siena College survey found.

When asked who they would support if the governor’s race were held today, DeSantis takes the lead, 49 percent to Crist’s 41 percent — a lead outside of the survey’s +/- 4.5 percent margin of error. Seven percent said they remain unsure of who they would vote for.

Further, the survey found DeSantis with a positive favorability rating — 50 percent to 43 percent who view him unfavorably. Much like President Joe Biden, Crist’s favorability is underwater, as 34 percent view him favorably compared to 39 percent who maintain an unfavorable view:

It was taken prior to the landfall of Hurricane Ian— September 18-25, among 669 likely Florida voters.

While the establishment media has salivated over the possibility of DeSantis botching the hurricane response, that has been anything but the case. In fact, one video went viral earlier this week featuring a self-proclaimed Democrat in Arcadia, one of the communities affected by the storm, expressing strong support for the governor.

As Breitbart News reported:

“That gas is here in Arcadia,” the man said as he stood by another man, seemingly celebrating the arrival of gasoline in the area in the aftermath of the storm. “I don’t know about the rest of y’all, but it’s here in Arcadia, so y’all know who we’re voting for.” “I don’t know about the rest of you motherf*ckers, but I’m voting for DeSantis, and I’m a Democrat,” he said. “So y’all can call him what the f*ck y’all want to call him.”

He’s happy that the governor visited his community in person. Keep in mind this place Arcadia is a small rural town of less than 10,000. They got flooded bad. cities on the coast were hit hard & of course @GovRonDeSantis has been there too but he didn’t forget DeSoto/Hardee. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Crist has used recent TV appearances to blame hurricanes on climate change, despite the fact that the massive storms have remained a constant throughout recorded history.

.@CharlieCrist explains why addressing the climate crisis must be a crucial part of our response to #HurricaneIan:

"We also need to address climate change… You could have put three Hurricane Charleys—which hit the same part of Florida—inside the eye of Ian." pic.twitter.com/dKdd56zvsl — Climate Power (@ClimatePower) October 3, 2022

Tuesday’s RealClearPolitics average shows DeSantis leading Crist by 5.4 percent.