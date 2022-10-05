Minnesota Democrat Angie Craig and her allies are smearing the military service of her opponent and Marine veteran Tyler Kistner ahead of U.S. congressional midterm elections next month. Craig and Kistner are in a tight race for the state’s 2nd congressional district seat.

Democrat operatives on Wednesday promoted an article from the blog Minnesota Reformer calling into question Kistner’s claims of having served in combat roles. The article noted that Kistner had reportedly made claims such as that he had put the enemy “six feet under” and had been on “the wrong end of a loaded weapon,” among other statements.

Mike Berg, a National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman, said in a statement: “Tyler Kistner has a medal for leading three combat missions. Angie Craig never served a day in her life. It is disgraceful that Craig and her allies are smearing USMC veteran Tyler Kistner to score political points.”

A spokesman for Kistner said the Marine special operations veteran deployed twice to North Africa in 2017 and 2018 and led three combat missions with local partner forces against terrorists during his second deployment.

Jack Posobiec, senior editor for HumanEvents.com, on Wednesday posted a medal citation for Kistner citing his three combat deployments.

The citation said: “His steadfast determination enable him to effectively advise, assist and guide the partner force leadership during three combat missions against Violent Extremist Organizations operating within the country.”

BREAKING: Democrat Angie Craig and a Soros-funded blog are planning to smear USMC veteran @KistnerCongress by accusing him of not leading combat missions I’ve obtained his medal paperwork for leading 3x combat missions: pic.twitter.com/1TI3jtNFFd — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 5, 2022

A spokesman for Kistner said his North Africa deployments dealt with Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) fighters who were returning to their home countries after the fall of the ISIS caliphate n Iraq. “It was these same ISIS fighters from Iraq that Tyler Kistner led three combat missions against.”

