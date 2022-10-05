DOJ Charges 11 Pro-Life Advocates for Allegedly Violating FACE Act

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has reportedly charged 11 pro-life advocates with federal charges related to a 2021 protest at a Tennessee abortion clinic.

In a press release announcing the charges on Wednesday, the Department of Justice said that the 11 individuals violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act during a 2021 protest in which they “engaged in a conspiracy to prevent” a Nashville-area abortion clinic “from providing, and patients from receiving, reproductive health services.” Their names: Chester Gallagher, Heather Idoni, Calvin Zastrow, Coleman Boyd, Caroline Davis, Paul Vaughn, Dennis Green, Eva Edl, Eva Zastrow, James Zastrow, and Paul Place.

Identifying Chester Gallagher as the leader, the department alleges that he utilized social media to coordinate the blockade of an abortion, otherwise known as a “rescue.”

“His coconspirators and others blocked the clinic’s entry doors and prevented a patient and an employee from entering,” said the department. “The 11 individuals, aided and abetted by one another, used force and physical obstruction to injure, intimidate and interfere with employees of the clinic and a patient who was seeking reproductive health services.”

Without going into specifics, the charges further allege that the activists used “physical obstruction to intimidate and interfere with the clinic’s employees and a patient, because the clinic was providing, and the patient sought reproductive health services.”

According to Live Action, the FBI attempted to raid the home of Chester (Chet) Gallagher over what they reported was a peaceful protest that local authorities did not see fit to prosecute:

The event in March 2021 was reportedly peaceful, with participants lining the inside hallway of a shared general medical office building which, in one area, houses the Carafem abortion facility. The rescuers who were gathered that day prayed and sang, and the event was nonviolent. Some recorded the events on video. Several participants were arrested by local police that day and were later released after posting bail for misdemeanor trespass charges.

Since Gallagher was out of state when the FBI reportedly arrived at his home, the agents allegedly “attempted to gain information on his whereabouts from neighbors.”

Denny is a friend, a father of 13, and a recent cancer survivor. His oldest was a groomsmen in my wedding. He has been doing abortion sidewalk ministry for 30 years. This is reprehensible persecution of faithful Christians by a godless and tyrannical federal government. pic.twitter.com/0U552ruNSW — Rett Copple (mostly peaceful jawbone enthusiast) (@RettCopple) October 5, 2022

Ok folks, an update. A "rescue" is a term for a "sit in" where the sidewalk is blocked by a mass of people sitting on it. This is a FACE act deal. Not sure on the technicalities. https://t.co/2jKXXxMcP3 — Rett Copple (mostly peaceful jawbone enthusiast) (@RettCopple) October 5, 2022

The indictment was approved by a federal grand jury after the FBI raided the home of pro-life activist Mark Houck as his “screaming” children watched in horror last month over charges related to the FACE Act stemming from an incident in which Houck shoved a 72-year-old abortion activist who was escorting women into a Planned Parenthood clinic. Houck’s family maintains that the man had been harassing his 12-year-old son.