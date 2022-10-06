An internal poll from vulnerable Democrat Rep. Tom Malinowski, taken less than two months before Election Day, shows that he is tied with Republican challenger Tom Kean in New Jersey’s Seventh Congressional District.

Malinowski’s internal poll showed the two tied at 48 percent, and four percent of likely voters are undecided.

However, Kean is underperforming on the generic ballot in the district. Malinowski’s internal poll also showed that on the congressional ballot, 45 percent would support the Democrat, while half (50 percent) would support the Republican, and five percent are undecided.

Malinowski’s poll found that President Joe Biden is underwater in the district; only 44 percent approve of the job he is been doing, and 54 percent disapprove.

The poll was taken from September 26-29 and surveyed 500 likely voters in New Jersey’s Seventh Congressional District. It had a 4.38 percent margin of error.

National Republicans are looking at Kean to unseat Malinowski in New Jersey’s Seventh Congressional District, which would help the party win the majority in the House of Representatives and oust Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her speakership if they successfully net five seats.

The Democrats took the House from the Republicans in 2018.

But in 2020 — when the establishment media said the Republicans would lose more seats in the House — the GOP ultimately gained seats and left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history, giving themselves the upper hand in the 2022 midterms.

For Republicans, winning the majority will require a net gain of only five seats in November, and much is on the line not just in the House, but also in the Senate, where they only have to net one seat.

Republicans winning the House or Senate could mean the Democrats and Biden will have more difficulty passing their agenda items before the next presidential election.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.