President Joe Biden on Wednesday again took to social media to pledge he will not stop pushing until he secures a ban on “assault weapons.”

Biden has been referencing his commitment to a ban on “assault weapons” throughout his presidency.

The president tweeted:

Breitbart News noted one of his most recent mentions of his desire for a ban came on August 26, 2022, when he suggested that “assault weapons” will be banned if Democrats pick up two more Senate seats in November.

The Washington Post quoted Biden saying, “I want to be crystal clear about what’s on the ballot this year…Your right to choose is on the ballot this year. The Social Security you paid for from the time you had a job is on the ballot. The safety of our kids from gun violence is on the ballot.”

He later added, “If we elect two more senators, we keep the House … we’re going to get a lot of unfinished business done.”

Biden then pointed out banning “assault weapons” is part of the Democrats’ unfinished business.

Biden ridiculed lawful gun owners on Friday evening during a fundraiser with Democrat elites in California. https://t.co/z6U9Vd11vY — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 12, 2022

On September 18, 2022, Biden went beyond firearms which the Democrats refer to as “assault weapons” and expressed angst over the fact that semiautomatic firearms are being sold in America.

Breitbart News reported Biden telling CBS News’s 60 Minutes, “The NRA continuing to push the sale of assault and semiautomatic weapons is bizarre.”

