At a rally Thursday night in Rockville, Maryland, Joe Biden said “assault weapons” will be banned if Democrats pick up two more Senate seats in November.

The Washington Post quoted Biden saying, “I want to be crystal clear about what’s on the ballot this year…Your right to choose is on the ballot this year. The Social Security you paid for from the time you had a job is on the ballot. The safety of our kids from gun violence is on the ballot.”

He later added, “If we elect two more senators, we keep the House … we’re going to get a lot of unfinished business done.”

Biden indicated that banning “assault weapons” is part of the Democrats’ unfinished business:

WATCH: Biden says if Democrats control Congress after the midterms, "We'll ban assault weapons!" pic.twitter.com/ITbYNaXSvR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 26, 2022

On October 17, 2020, Breitbart News reported that then-Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden proposed a gun control policy which included a provision requiring that every AR-15 rifle be registered under the National Firearms Act of 1934. Unless there were some form of carve-out, this could mandate that American gun owners pay a $200 federal tax for each AR-15 they own.

At that time, the National Rifle Association’s Andrew Arulanandam told Breitbart News that the “low end” estimate of privately-owned AR-15s in the United States was 18 million. A tax of $200 on 18 million AR-15s meant gun owners could have potentially been required to pay a collective $3.6 billion in taxes, had the Democrats secured the legislation.

On July 21, 2o22, Breitbart News pointed to National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) numbers showing there are more AR/AK-style firearms in circulation “than Ford F-Series trucks on the road.”

An NSSF press release sent to Breitbart News indicated the estimated number of AR/AK-Style firearms in circulation is 24,446,000.

