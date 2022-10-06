Likely voters nationwide overwhelmingly oppose having sexually explicit books in public school libraries in addition to believing schools have an obligation to inform parents what children are being taught in classrooms.

A recent survey conducted by Rasmussen Reports and Capitol Resource Institute (CRI) revealed that 69 percent of the respondents believe books containing explicit depictions of sex acts should not be in the libraries of public high schools.

When asked, an overwhelming majority (79 percent) also opposed having books containing explicit depictions of sex acts in middle school libraries, in addition to an overwhelming majority (85 percent) opposing having the books in elementary school libraries.

Eighty-nine percent of the respondents also think that it is at least somewhat important that public schools inform the parents what their children are being taught in classrooms — 70 percent said it was very important.

Additionally, 77 percent said they were concerned that school-age children are being exposed to sexual material that is not age appropriate — 55 percent said they were very concerned. When posed this question, only 20 percent said they were not concerned that children are being exposed to inappropriate sexual material.

The poll was conducted by Rasmussen Reports and Capitol Resource Institute (CRI) from September 20 to 21, asking 1,000 likely voters in the United States. The poll had a three percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.