Pro-Impeachment Sen. Ben Sasse Expected to Resign 

Pro-impeachment Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) is expected to resign from the Senate, a former Sasse staffer said on KFAB radio in Omaha, Nebraska, Thursday morning.

Sasse will reportedly accept the presidency of the University of Florida in Gainesville, home of the Florida Gators.

If he confirms his resignation the state’s governor, Peter Ricketts (R), will appoint a replacement to fill Sasse’s Senate seat.

Sasse’s potential replacement will reportedly serve until 2025, which could result in both Nebraska Senate seats being up for reelection during the 2024 presidential election year.

First elected in 2014, Sasse is ranked as one of the most ineffective senators, the Center for Effective Lawmaking shows.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Sasse’s voting record includes:

Giving funds for Capitol security in response to the Jan. 6 attack and for the growth of the Afghan visa program

Creating the January 6 Commission

Voting to impeach former President Donald Trump

Taking steps to combat hate crimes against Asian Americans after the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots

In the last two years, he has voted 85 percent of the time with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

