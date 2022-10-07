Border Officer: Cartel Migration Is ‘American Slave Trade’

President Joe Biden’s huge migrant inflow is the “largest American slave trade that has ever happened in recorded history,” a border patrol agent says in the upcoming Turning Point USA docuseries, Border Battle.

The flood of migrants also hides individuals “that are on the terrorist watch list,” but top officials prefer not to ignore the danger and trauma, the agent said:

Everything that is cartel related, all of their operations, is not spoken of. We won’t assess it. The federal government is not going to assess it, because therefore they’re gonna have to respond to it. They’re going to continue to turn a blind eye to all the violence, extortion, kidnapping, money laundering, every cartel operation, from the south of the border, to the border, and to your neighborhood.

“What I see every day that concerns me the most is the largest American slave trade that has ever happened in recorded history,” the border patrol agent says in the upcoming Turning Point USA docuseries, Border Battle.

Because Biden’s deputies decide the policies, “what we are currently doing is based off of the UN’s migration policy, and that is to help every single person in the world gain access to the United States,” the agent said.

“So because of that, every single national security threat that is coming to the Southern border is not being dealt with or is falling on the hands of local law enforcement and state troopers. They are outgunned and outmanned,” he adds.

The border patrol agent goes on to say that he has “personally seen and have been witnessed to, and part of, men or women that we apprehend that are on the terrorist watch list.”

In another clip from Border Battle, Sheriff Leon Wilmot of Yuma County, Arizona, noted that there were “114,000 apprehensions in Yuma County this last federal fiscal year, with close to 10,000 getaways.”

“Now, five months into this federal fiscal year, we’ve already had 138,000 plus apprehensions, and over 20,000 getaways in the eastern part of my county,” the sheriff added.

Border Battle became available on Friday, October 7, and can be streamed on Salem Now.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.