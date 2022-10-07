Undaunted by Evan McMullin’s lawsuit, the Club for Growth Action responded to the suit by launching another ad highlighting the Utah Senate Independent candidate’s anti-Republican comments.

The conservative action organization responded to McMullin’s “baseless” complaint of its previous ad by launching a new ad, “Parasites,” that details how McMullins thought that the “GOP is sick” and “invited racist parasites into Lincoln’s party.”

Watch the Club for Growth Action’s latest ad here:

Club for Growth Action hired Brent Hatch of the Hatch Law Group, which, according to the Club for Growth, handles the largest and most significant litigate in the state of Utah as legal counsel.

Hatch filed a response on behalf of the Club for Growth Action; he said that McMullin’s “so-called ‘Introductory Statement’ is largely a political statement by McMullin seeking to mislead voters in Utah that he did not make statements that he actually did make.”

Hatch, the late Sen. Orrin Hatch’s (R-UT) son, said that McMullin’s campaign apparently has an ongoing struggle with the truth.”

David McIntosh, the president of the Club for Growth Action, said in a statement on Friday:

It makes sense why Evan McMullin wants to water down his past criticism of the Republican Party with just weeks to go until he must face Utah voters. But the unfortunate truth for McMullin is that he cannot run from his own words simply because they are politically inconvenient. McMullin has a long history of criticizing Republican voters and now that he’s running for office here in Utah, he wants to strong-arm television stations into covering them up.

The Club for Growth Action fought back against McMullin’s complaint, noting that McMullin “routinely” relies upon brackets and ellipses to revise quotes when making his own “political points.”

“Club for Growth Action simply employed a similar, equally-valid editorial path in the ad: cleaning up McMullin’s quote from ‘there is an element of the Republican base that is racist” to “the Republican base is racist,'” the Club explained in a press release.

“McMullin’s complaint is a transparent attempt at censoring Club for Growth Action and television stations across Utah,” McIntosh explained in his statement. “We believe this is not a situation where any television station should interfere with the public debate that is healthy for our democracy, especially considering McMullin’s voluminous, incessant, and public criticisms of Republicans.”