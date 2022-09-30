Food Inflation Rises to Worst Since 1979

The prices of food purchased by American consumers in August saw the most inflation since 1979, government data showed Friday.

The personal consumption expenditures index for food was up 12.4 percent compared with a year ago, indicating that food prices were up the most year-over-year since February 1979.

Compared with the prior month, food prices were up 0.8 percent, a deceleration from the 1.2 percent gain in July.

High food prices are straining family budgets. Polling has shown that 63 percent of American families with children are changing their eating habits, compared to 31 percent that are not, Breitbart News recently reported.