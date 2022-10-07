Iowa Republicans Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds both hold double-digit leads over their Democrat challengers in their respective races, according to the latest Emerson College poll.

The poll, released on Friday, showed that Grassley, the Hawkeye State’s longtime incumbent senator, holds an eleven-point lead over Democrat candidate Michael Franken, 49 percent to 38 percent, respectively. The poll also showed that nine percent were undecided, and four percent said they planned to vote for someone else.

Half of the Iowa voters said they viewed the sitting Republican senator favorably, while only 44 percent said they viewed him unfavorably. This is compared to the 44 percent who viewed Franken favorably and the 32 percent who viewed him unfavorably.

The poll was conducted after a report came out with an unearthed police report from Franken’s former campaign manager that alleged he made unwanted advances toward her and to “several” other women.

His former campaign manager described Franken as an “old school” type of person who has “1950s interactions with women.” Franken has denied the allegations on multiple occasions and his accuser, who reportedly is held under a non-disclosure agreement, finally spoke out. Part of her statement explained that “what happened to me and what is happening now is not my fault. It’s his. That has always been, and will remain, the truth.”

In the gubernatorial election, the same poll found Reynolds holds a 17-point lead over Democrat candidate Deidre DeJear. Fifty-three percent of the respondents said they would support Reynolds, while 36 percent said they would support DeJear. The poll also showed that nine percent were undecided, and only two percent said they planned to vote for someone else.

Fifty-five percent of the Iowa voters said they viewed the sitting Republican governor favorably, while only 43 percent said they viewed her unfavorably. This is compared to the 41 percent who viewed DeJear favorably and the 27 percent who viewed her unfavorably.

DeJear’s hopes to unseat incumbent Reynolds in the November elections are slim. Not only has Iowa not elected a Democrat governor in 15 years, but the Cook Political Report also rates the governorship in the solid Republican column.

Additionally, President Joe Biden’s approval in the state is underwater, as 56 percent disapprove of him, while only 34 percent approve of him. There were also ten percent who stayed neutral.

The Emerson College poll was conducted from October 2 to 4 with a sample size of 959 likely voters. The margin of error was 3.1 percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.