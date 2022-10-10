Alabama 18-year-old Pharrell Smith is under arrest and will face charges for allegedly threatening to shoot black fairgoers attending the Lee County Fair.

WRBL reports a post threatening black fairgoers began to be investigated by the Opelika Police Department on September 19, 2022.

The Opelika PD released as statement which said, in part, “Early yesterday, 9/19/s022, the Opelika Police Department was made aware of a racially inflammatory post on Facebook where an individual threatened to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the upcoming Lee County Fair.”

Opelika Police chief Shane Healey said, “The department takes threats like these very seriously and immediately began an investigation. Officials were able to trace the social media account to a residence in Lafayette, AL. Through the investigation, 18-year-old Pharrell Smith was developed as a suspect. On 10/06/2022, the Lafayette Police Department arrested Smith on unrelated charges.”

WEEKEND RECAP: A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair. https://t.co/dv10treATo — WRBL News 3 (@wrblnews3) October 9, 2022

AL.com reports Smith allegedly made this a threat by posting a poster, adorned with Confederate flags, which said, “[We are] coming to [the] Opelika Alabama fair to kill every NEGRO that we lay eye contact on so be prepared. WHITE POWER.”

Smith was arrested in Lafayette, Louisiana, and will be extradited to Alabama “to face a felony charge of making a terroristic threat.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.