MESA, AZ — Former President Donald Trump praised Republican candidates Blake Masters and Kari Lake and bashed radical Democrats at the Save America rally in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday.

Trump took the stage as several thousand spectators cheered in a packed Legacy Sports Park in Mesa on a scorching October day. In 90-degree-plus temperatures, Trump delivered his remarks as an enormous American flag danced in the Arizona sky, backdropped by sun-bathed mountains.

The 45th president stumped for Masters, the GOP’s candidate for U.S. Senate in the Grand Canyon State, and Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee for governor. Trump endorsed bother candidates in the primaries.

“Thirty days from now, the people of Arizona are going to fire your radical and highly incompetent senator, Mark Kelly. He’s grossly incompetent,” Trump said of Masters’ Democrat opponent. “And you’re going to send desperately needed Blake Masters … to the U.S. Senate,” he continued, drawing roaring cheers from the crowd. “He’s a tremendous guy, and he’s a smart one too, and that’s what you need.”

Later in his remarks, Trump pointed out that Masters “annihilated Mark Kelly in their debate” Thursday night.

“[Masters is] a brilliant mind and a very brave heart and a patriot, and he’s exactly the kind of new blood we need in the United States Senate,” he added.

The 45th President also praised Lake, a former Fox 10 Phoenix anchor who is running against Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. In 2017, Hobbs called Trump’s base “neo-nazi [sic].”

“You are going to make an incredible woman, incredible, Kari Lake, your next governor. She’s an incredible woman, an incredible person,” said Trump early.

He later called Lake an “America First all-star,” garnering chants of “Kari” from supporters. Trump then went on to rip her Democrat opponent, Hobbs.

“Kari is running against a hardcore leftist with absolutely no talent, with no personality, with no charisma, with no leadership ability,” Trump said. “Her name is Katie Hobbs. She’s a disaster. She’s an open border fanatic who denies there’s even a small problem on the border.”

Trump also slammed radical Democrats on the economy, border, crime, and for targeting political opponents.

“There’s only one way to end this nightmare, this madness. If you want the decline and the fall of America, then you must vote radical left Democrat,” the 45th President said.

“If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American Dream, our good old American Dream, and we were talking about it a lot just a few years ago, then you have to vote Republican up and down the line,” he added.