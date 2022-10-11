Alleged Intruder Hospitalized After Waking Armed Homeowner

An alleged intruder is hospitalized after accidentally waking up an armed homeowner in Louisiana’s Livingston Parish Monday morning around 2 a.m.

WAFB reports that the alleged intruder, a 23-year-old female named Paige Clark, awoke the homeowner with the sound of shattering glass.

In a Facebook post, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said, “The homeowners were sleeping. Several popping noises under their carport area startled them awake. They then learned an armed female suspect gained entry to their home by breaking their back door window.”

Ard added, “The homeowner was legally armed inside the residence and fired at the suspect who was inside without permission.”

WRBZ notes that Clark “was shot twice in the leg and hip.”

Clark was taken to hospital and, upon release, will face charges that include “aggravated burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, illegal use of weapons and burglary from a vehicle.”

The homeowner was not injured in the incident.

