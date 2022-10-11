White House Prepares for Joe Biden’s 80th Birthday in November

The White House is quietly preparing for President Joe Biden’s birthday this year as it marks the first president in office to reach the age of 80.

Politico reports some senior aides in the West Wing have discussed the upcoming milestone in Biden’s world and how to handle it.

Biden was born on November 20, 1942, and his birthday this year will be on a Sunday.

In 2021, the president spent his birthday in Delaware, but events this year might put him in Washington, DC, for the occasion.

Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden is getting married on November 19 at the White House, which means that most of the family will be there to mark the occasion.

The president, however, could wake up Sunday morning ready to travel to Delaware for a quiet birthday celebration at home as he has previously demonstrated his willingness to take a quick trip home for any occasion.

Mounting evidence of Biden’s mental and physical decline, however, might prevent the president’s family from highlighting the milestone in a public spectacle.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden typically keep family occasions private, remaining at one of their two properties in Delaware or shipping the family off to a special location.

The Bidens typically spend their long Thanksgiving vacation in Nantucket with family and for their Summer vacation this year the family traveled to Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

In 2021, they spent Christmas with their family at the White House, breaking their tradition of spending the holiday in Delaware.