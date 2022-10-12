L.A. City Council Democrats Trashed Jews, Armenians in Leaked Audio

Los Angeles City Council members who participated in a racist discussion recorded last October that was released this week also trashed Jews and Armenians in the course of the exchange, with one participant saying the Jews “are gonna screw everybody else.”

As Breitbart News noted, angry residents stormed Tuesday’s council meeting, where outgoing member Mike Bonin, whose adopted black child was the target of several racist remarks on the audio recording, gave an emotional speech calling on participants to resign.

The main speaker heard on the audio was Nury Martinez, who resigned her position as president of the City Council in response, and resigned her seat Wednesday. Council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Léon also participated; the latter was the first Latino president of the State Senate. Another participant, Ron Herrera of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, resigned his post.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Martinez made antisemitic remarks and also singled out Armenian residents of Los Angeles:

In the recording reviewed by The Times, Martinez can be heard saying the “judíos” — which means Jews in Spanish — “cut their deal with South L.A.” … “They [Jews] are gonna screw everybody else,” Martinez said in the recording.

… “He also wants his guy elected,” said Martinez, referring to [Councilmember Paul] Krekorian. “So he needs a district that Adrin Nazarian could win it. That’s what they want. They want to assure, they want to be reassured that they have, not an Armenian district in the Valley, because that doesn’t exist, but they want as many Armenians in that district as possible to be able to play.”

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden called on all three members of the City Council to resign over their reported bigoted remarks.

