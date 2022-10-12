Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), the Trump-endorsed candidate in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, is maintaining his lead over Democrat opponent Cheri Beasley, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The latest Carolina Forward poll found that Budd, who is polling at 46 percent, has a narrow lead over Beasley, who received 45 percent support among those polled. Another nine percent of respondents remain undecided less than one month away from the midterm elections.

Although the poll’s results are within the survey’s margin of error, Budd has consistently led Beasley in the polls since advancing past the primary election in May.

Budd and Beasley both handily won their respective primary elections, but the Republican primary turned out 100,000 more voters than the Democrat primary election.

Budd defeated a crowded field of Republican challengers that included former Gov. Pat McCrory (R-NC) and former Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC).

North Carolina voters can begin voting early next week on October 20. The poll has a margin of error of ±4 percent.

Public Policy Polling surveyed 606 registered North Carolina voters from October 7 to October 8.

