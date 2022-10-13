Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, during Thursday night’s debate with Democrat Mandela Barnes, slammed the Democrats’ “out of control deficit spending” for causing inflation.

When asked about the government setting a minimum wage, Johnson noted that the “government screws up more things, causes more problems or exacerbates more than they actually solve. The individuals working at minimum wage are [a] very small percentage.”

Johnson, going after the Democrats and inflation, said, “The problem people are having is the out-of-control inflation caused by out-of-control deficit spending, our growing debt, and democrats war on fossil fuel.”

“Again, a dollar you had at the start of the Biden administration is only worth 88.3 cents. We have to cut deficit spending, out of control, and we’ll never get it under control with Democrats in power,” he added.

Later in the debate, when the Republican senator was asked about inflation and government programs such as Medicare, Johnson hammered the out-of-control spending again by saying, “I want to save social security. I want to save medicare. The greatest threat to any government program is the massive out-of-control deficit spending and our growing debt.”

He added:

If we just return to the interest rate that we experience in the last three decades of the last century, 5.4 percent. That would add 1.2 trillion dollars per year to our interest expense, which would have to be paid without us defaulting and driving interest rates even higher. Yes, social security recipients are gonna get an 8.6 percent raise, but that only keeps us equal with what they lost because of Biden’s inflation… Let’s put it another way, a $100,000 stake the senior had is not only worth $88,300. That is the federal government through their inflation. The Democrats’ inflation basically taking $12,000 out of that senior’s account.

“The solution is reducing deficit spending, bringing down inflation, ending our war on fossil fuels, so we don’t keep driving up the cost of energy and gas,” he said, adding that the first thing needed is to stop inflation, then the economy could grow.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.