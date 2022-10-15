Homeowner Shoots Naked Intruder Allegedly Trying to Steal Cat

A homeowner in Newton County, Texas, awoke to an alleged naked intruder in his home Wednesday at about 5:30 a.m. and shot him.

The Washington Examiner reported that the suspect was allegedly trying to steal the homeowner’s cat.

KFDM summarized how the incident unfolded:

At about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, a homeowner in the 190 Block of CR 4161 contacted the Newton County Dispatch Center and stated that he woke up and found an unidentified naked man inside his house. He described the intruder as a white male that appeared to be young, possibly in his early twenties. The homeowner further advised that the unidentified man tried to steal his cat.

KATV noted that the homeowner fired a shot at the suspect and “grazed his right forearm.”

The suspect then fled the home, and a deputy spotted him running naked. The suspect was apprehended and taken to the hospital to have his wound treated.

After treatment, the suspect was released into the custody of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.