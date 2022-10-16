A Hoover, Alabama, police officer was shot Sunday morning while trying to make contact with a suspect who had allegedly fired shots at a vehicle on the interstate.

WVTM reports that the interstate shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m.

AL.com notes that police were able to locate the alleged shooter, and they followed him to an apartment complex called The Hills at Hoover.

Officers approached one of the apartments to make contact with the suspect, and the suspect opened fire, striking one of the officers multiple times.

Update on officer involved shooting. Suspect in custody.On October 16, 2022 at approximately 11:25 AM the Hoover Police Department responded to a shooting call on I-459 north where a motorist reported multiple shots being fired at his vehicle. No one was injured in that intial shooting. Officers were provided with suspect vehicle information and were able to locate a possible suspect in The Hills at Hoover apartment complex. As officers attempted to initiate contact with the suspect he produced a weapon and opened fire on officers. One Hoover Police officer was struck multiple times in both arms and was transported to UAB hospital where he was treated and released. Officers returned fire. The suspect entered an apartment in the 3600 building of the complex. After several hours of negotiations the suspect voluntarily exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident. He sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the arm during the initial shooting with police and is being treated at a local hospital. Because officers discharged their weapons the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was contacted to conduct the investigation into this incident. Because the investigation has been turned over to ALEA any further information will be released by their agency. The Hoover Police Department would like to thank each agency who responded to assist during this difficult event, and would like to thank the residents of the apartment complex for their understanding and cooperation during what was certainly an apprehensive situation near their homes. Mayor Frank Brocato shared this statement: "As you may be aware, a City of Hoover Police Officer was shot today in the line of duty. I have visited with the officer and their family members at UAB Hospital. I am thankful and relieved that our officer’s injuries do not appear to be critical.Today’s shooting is indicative of the challenges that law enforcement officers face daily in our communities and we are all very fortunate that this incident did not have a tragic outcome.”#hooverpdofficer #hooverpd #BREAKING Posted by Hoover (AL) Police Department on Sunday, October 16, 2022

The suspect then holed up in the apartment complex and was finally taken into custody at 3:41 p.m.

The wounded officer was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds in both arms and the suspect was shot in the arm as well. Neither the officer’s nor the suspect’s injuries were life-threatening.

The officer was released from the hospital later on Sunday.

