Deep State Peter Strzok Donated to Ex-CIA Agent Evan McMullin

Former disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok donated $105 to Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin, according to a recent FEC report.

Strzok, a former FBI deputy assistant director, donated to McMullin, a former CIA agent, as McMullin tries to oust Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT).

The former agent was fired from the FBI in 2018 after the agency ruled the disgraced FBI agent would face a demotion and a multi-month suspension.

The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) inspector general report released in 2018 on the DOJ and FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation found that Strzok had a “biased state of mind” and a “willingness to take action” during the investigation.

Text exchanges between Strzok and his alleged mistress, Lisa Page, showed the agent’s disdain for then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election.

In one exchange, when Page asked, “[Trump’s] not ever going to become president right? Right?!”

“No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok replied.

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok admitted his book contains a major falsehood when called out by a journalist. https://t.co/NXAW9hcy30 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 10, 2020

Since the FBI let Strzok go, the disgraced former FBI agent appeared to only fail upwards.

Georgetown University hired him as an adjunct professor at the prestigious school’s Walsh School of Foreign Service.

Strzok even said in 2020 that history would look upon him and every government agent that worked on the counterintelligence operation into alleged links between the Russian government and Trump officials as “patriots.” He predicted:

I think it sees all of us as patriots who were working as hard as we could to defend America against a Russian threat, against a Russian attack on our elections that helped elect the 45th president of the United States.

McMullin appeared to be a strong supporter of the theory that Russian intervened in the 2016 presidential election to help then-candidate Donald Trump win the election.

They had a guy. Do you know who I’m talking about? He was this orange guy with tiny hands who needed Putin’s help to beat Hillary and now his whole family is under FBI investigation. https://t.co/ARFxD3z3G4 — Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) October 11, 2018

He remarked in October 2018, “They had a guy. Do you know who I’m talking about? He was this orange guy with tiny hands who needed Putin’s help to beat Hillary and now his whole family is under FBI investigation.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.