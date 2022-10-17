Poll: Mike Lee Leads Evan McMullin by 15 Points in Utah Senate Race

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) leads Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin by 15 points, according to a poll released Monday.

Lee leads McMullin 47 to 32 percent — 15 points — in an OH Predictive Insights poll. Five percent of likely voters would vote for someone other than Lee or McMullin, and 16 percent remain undecided.

The poll was conducted after the Club for Growth Action ran ads that highlighted McMullin’s history of disparaging Republicans as racist and bigots. In reaction to these ads, McMullin decided to file a lawsuit against the conservative action group.

The poll was released ahead of a debate Monday night between the sitting Utah conservative and the Never Trump candidate.

McMullin reportedly paid $1.6 million to Democrat firms and also uses the ActBlue Democrat fundraising platform to raise money for his mission to oust Lee.

Disgraced former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok also donated to McMullin’s campaign.

OH Predictive Insights conducted the poll by surveying 483 likely voters between October 5 and 6, and the poll has a 4.5 percent margin of error.

