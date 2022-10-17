‘You, Sir, Owe Me an Apology’: Mike Lee Calls Out Evan McMullin’s January 6 Lies

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 13: United States Senator Mike Lee speaks about the bill to end the U.S. support for the war in Yemen on December 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images, George Frey/Getty Images
Sean Moran

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) during a Monday debate called out Evan McMullin’s lies about January 6.

McMullin, a Utah independent Senate candidate, said Lee was a traitor to the Constitution.

Lee, indignant at McMullin’s bold claim, said, “You know that’s not true. You, sir, owe me an apology.”

He continued:

In the days leading up to January 6, when the votes were going to be open and counted, I had a job to do, there were rumors circulating that some states were considering switching up their slates of electors. If that were true I would need to know about it. I did research on that, I did phone calls on that, but the rumors were false. On that basis I voted to certify the results of the elections.

Matt Whitlock, a former senior staffer for the late Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), said, “This is so pathetic. @EvanMcMullin is such a deeply unserious candidate who pushed conspiracy theories about Russia stealing the 2016 election for the last 6 years.”

McMullin has also appeared to be a strong supporter of the theory that Russia intervened in the 2016 presidential election to help then-candidate Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.