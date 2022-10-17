Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) during a Monday debate called out Evan McMullin’s lies about January 6.

McMullin, a Utah independent Senate candidate, said Lee was a traitor to the Constitution.

Lee, indignant at McMullin’s bold claim, said, “You know that’s not true. You, sir, owe me an apology.”

He continued:

In the days leading up to January 6, when the votes were going to be open and counted, I had a job to do, there were rumors circulating that some states were considering switching up their slates of electors. If that were true I would need to know about it. I did research on that, I did phone calls on that, but the rumors were false. On that basis I voted to certify the results of the elections.

Matt Whitlock, a former senior staffer for the late Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), said, “This is so pathetic. @EvanMcMullin is such a deeply unserious candidate who pushed conspiracy theories about Russia stealing the 2016 election for the last 6 years.”

McMullin has also appeared to be a strong supporter of the theory that Russia intervened in the 2016 presidential election to help then-candidate Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.

They had a guy. Do you know who I’m talking about? He was this orange guy with tiny hands who needed Putin’s help to beat Hillary and now his whole family is under FBI investigation. https://t.co/ARFxD3z3G4 — Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) October 11, 2018

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.