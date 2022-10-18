Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles (D), who is accused of murdering an investigative journalist, reportedly cried during a hearing on Tuesday after the judge denied him bail.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was found dead outside his home with multiple stab wounds on September 3. Telles is accused of stabbing German the day before after security footage revealed that someone in an orange shirt and straw hat walked onto German’s property.

Nevada law enforcement reportedly found bloody shoes and a straw hat after they searched Telles’ home following his arrest on September 7. Telles’ DNA was also found under German’s fingernails.

Telles broke down into tears during Tuesday’s bail hearing, the Review-Journal reported:

Telles clutched his hands to his chest throughout the hearing and appeared to cry when his attorney stated that he has the support of his wife and mother, who also were seen crying while sitting in court on Tuesday.

Telles’ public defender unsuccessfully argued he posed no risk to public safety because the alleged crime “was a personal dispute.”

“There is no evidence that he’s a danger to anyone else. There’s no evidence that if released anyone else would be in peril, or that monetary bail or other conditions are needed to ensure the safety of the community,” Telles’ attorney wrote in a bail motion.

However, the judge ultimately sided with prosecutors and denied Telles bail.

“I don’t have a problem reconsidering my decision after listening to the preliminary hearing, but at this point, I am concurring with the state, and bail is denied,” the judge said on Tuesday.

Telles allegedly killed German after German broke the news that Telles had an affair with one of his staffers. Telles reportedly tried to kill himself as a SWAT team zeroed in on his house last month following German’s murder.

Telles was previously arrested on suspicion of domestic violence when his wife called the police on him in March 2020.

Telles’ preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place on October 26.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.