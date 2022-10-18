Four Shot to Death Monday Alone in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Four people were shot to death on Monday alone across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) troubled Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Monday’s first fatal shooting was discovered at 12:50 a.m. when a deceased man with a gunshot wound was found in a car “in the 1500 block of East 62nd Street.”

Roughly an hour later a 53-year-old man crashed “in the 6800 block of South Western Avenue” and was shot in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

At 5 a.m. Monday a 25-year-old was walking to his car “in the 10700 block of South Bensley Avenue” when someone in a Mercedes opened fire, fatally wounding him.

A 66-year-old convenience store clerk was shot to death during an attempted robbery Monday night.

CWB Chicago notes, “The robber entered J&K Food and Liquors, 6320 North Western, around 9:50 p.m. and demanded money. He then shot the 66-year-old male employee in the chest. But the cashier had a gun of his own and returned fire.”

The employee was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Breitbart News observes that 36 people were shot over the weekend in Lightfoot’s Chicago, at least five of them fatally.

