36 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago

Thirty-six people were shot, at least five of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted 19 people were shot Friday into Saturday night alone, with two of those shooting victims succumbing to their wounds.

One of the victims was as 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head Friday night and found on a park bench.

ABC 7 / WLS reported the total number of shooting victims had risen to 36 by Monday morning, with at least three additional shooting fatalities.

A 60-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded following an argument on a Red Line train shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday “in the West Chatham neighborhood’s first block of 87th Street.”

A 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were in a building Saturday night in “the 8700-block of South Burley Avenue” when shot rang out and the man was hit in the back. The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. and the man died at the scene.

The woman was also shot but her wound was not life-threatening.

A 35-year-old was shot in the chest and killed around 1:20 a.m. Sunday after getting into a fight with another individual in “the Old Town neighborhood’s Hotel Lincoln on Clark Street.”

The Chicago Sun-Times observed 544 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022 through October 16, 2022.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.