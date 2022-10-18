Democrat Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) lashed out at Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan, boasting about her status as a federal lawmaker and reprimanding the mayor for trying to “lecture” her “on professionalism,” unearthed text messages show.

Fox News obtained the entire text message exchange Porter and Khan had in July 2021 that stemmed from Porter being upset with city officials for arresting a man she lives with for allegedly assaulting one of Porter’s protesters at a town hall event last year.

Previously, text messages only revealed Porter called the Irvine Police Department a “disgrace” and that she “will never trust them again.”

Now, the latest text messages show Porter seemingly thinking she is above criticism because she holds federal office.

In the text messages, Porter is apparently upset with Khan for going to the same Mexican restaurant as her.

As Fox News reported:

“And the next time I have a high ranking official come, only come to things you are invited to,” Porter wrote. “Stopping by the Mexican restaurant was ridiculous. You have a reputation for not staying in your lane and seeking attention. And the result is we’ll keep things out of Irvine next time.” “You need to hear this [because] it is damaging others willingness to work with you (sic),” Porter continued. “Tammy, Dave, Santa Ana mayor [Vicente Sarmiento], etc all great. You created stress on staff.” “That’s quite a leap you’re taking,” Khan fired back. “I’m sorry, but Cory and I were planning on going to the Mexican restaurant that day, when we saw the security vehicles we went somewhere else. I attended all events I was invited to either by Secretary [Marty] Walsh’s staff, [the Orange County Labor Federation], your staff or [Irvine Unified School District].”

“You just happened by that particular Mexican restaurant????” Porter replied. “Please.”

Porter then criticized the mayor for lecturing her on professionalism.

Porter texted Khan:

I have never done anything to you. You cannot say the same. I have helped you with your campaign and tried to be a good partner. I don’t owe you a phone call. You should have called me with complete fail by city yesterday I am a United States Congress woman. You can lecture me on professionalism. And see what happens.

Porter spokesperson Jordan Wong previously told Fox News that the congresswoman “was upset that a planned family-friendly town hall was hijacked by extremists, who made constituents feel unsafe, including using hateful slurs in front of children.”

Porter has recently been in the headlines for several scandals stemming from her teaching career at the University of California Irvine’s (UCI) law school.

Fox News reported that Porter was able to keep her sweetheart housing deal with UCI, despite not teaching at the school since being elected to congress four years ago, in part because of advocacy done by one of the law school’s administrators, who is also a donor to Porter’s campaign.

Porter also made thousands of dollars in royalty payments after she required law students in several of her courses to purchase a textbook she wrote.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.