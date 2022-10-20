Global Warming Strikes Again: 100 Million Americans Under Freeze or Frost Alerts This Week

Roughly 100 million Americans — well over a quarter of the U.S. population — are under freeze or frost alerts as a cold front moves across the U.S. this week.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center issued an update, forecasting “widespread record breaking cold to induce first freeze of the season from the Middle/Lower Mississippi Valley to the Central/Southern Appalachians and Southeast”:

Widespread record breaking cold to induce first freeze of the season from the Middle/Lower Mississippi Valley to the Central/Southern Appalachians and Southeast https://t.co/A3RX3bOdWJ — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) October 18, 2022

It also warned of “moderate to heavy snow likely over portions of northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula,” predicting temperatures to dip anywhere from 15-30 degrees lower than average, even in the southeast. Emphasis added:

Meanwhile, surface high pressure will continue to expand across the Great Plains and Mississippi Valley over the coming days. A cold continental airmass will flow into the eastern half of the country today and Wednesday as a result. Widespread high and low temperature records may be tied or broken over Middle/Lower Mississippi Valley and Southeast today then over the Central/Southern Appalachians and Florida on Wednesday, with temperature anomalies being between 15-30 degrees below average. Many places will experience their first freeze of the season over the next couple of nights, which will be particularly impactful to sensitive crops and livestock. Freeze warnings, watches and frost advisories are currently in effect from eastern Colorado to the Appalachians.

Colorado, specifically, is bracing for what the National Weather Service described as a “strong cold front” which will bring sub-freezing temperatures to the region this week.

The unexpected cold weather follows decades of global warming alarmists — many of whom frequently travel via private jet — sounding the alarm over climate change, remaining obstinate to the fact that “change” is the only consistent thing about the climate throughout all of recorded human history.

Al Gore famously stated in 2006 that the world would reach a “point of no return” within ten years if it did not take drastic measures to combat climate change. Over a decade later, he still believes his prediction was correct.

“Some changes, unfortunately, have already been locked in place,” Gore asserted in 2019, pointing to a heat wave. “Sea level increases are going to continue to matter what we do now. But, we can prevent much larger sea level increases. Much more rapid increases in temperature. The heatwave was in Europe. Now it’s in the Arctic.”

“We’re seeing huge melting of the ice there. So, the warnings of the scientists 10 years ago, 20 years ago, 30 years ago, unfortunately, were accurate. Here’s the good news, Jonathan, in the Democratic contest for the presidential nominations this year, virtually all of the candidates agree this is either the top issue or one of top two issues,” he added at the time.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has followed in Gore’s footsteps, asserting that young people were worried that the world would end in 12 years if politicians did not do something to control the weather.

“I think that the part of it that is generational is that millennials and Gen-Z and all these folks that come after us are looking up and we’re like, ‘The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change,’ and your biggest issue is — your biggest issue is, ‘How are we going to pay for it?’” Ocasio-Cortez said in 2019, deeming the battle against the weather “our World War II”:

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims without evidence that "the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change" pic.twitter.com/Tndg9A0K80 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 22, 2019

A recent survey from the Harris Poll/Harris X found just 14 percent identifying the environment/climate change as the top issue facing the country.