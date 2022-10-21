Evan McMullin Campaigning with Never Trumper Adam Kinzinger

Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin is campaigning with Never Trump Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

McMullin wrote, “So proud to have my friend Republican Congressman @AdamKinzinger with us here in Utah. He’s a true patriot who knows that the Constitution is not a prop!”



So proud to have my friend Republican Congressman @AdamKinzinger with us here in Utah. He’s a true patriot who knows that the Constitution is not a prop! pic.twitter.com/SdzawrOMkS — Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) October 20, 2022

Kinzinger said Utahns have a chance to show that they will have a chance to enact “change.”

“This is the best opportunity I see in the country, and I mean that, to send a message, to build something new, to send somebody (to Washington) that can change the status quo,” said Kinzinger, who is retiring after 12 years in the House.

During a debate between McMullin and Lee, McMullin said that Lee’s carrying of a pocket Constitution amounts to a “prop.” In response, Lee said referred to it as a “reference manual” that many of his Republican colleagues rely on.

The Never Trump Republican said electing McMullin would give Utah “two very influential senators,” referring to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).

Lee’s campaign has highlighted how electing McMullin would give Democrats a Senate majority. The campaign explained that McMullin would end up caucusing with Democrats to give them the majority, as serving as an independent in the Senate would not grant him committee assignments, and thus little influence.

A recent poll found that Lee leads McMullin by 15 points.

Matt Lusty, Lee’s campaign spokesman, said, “In the final days of a campaign candidates trailing in the polls make accusations that are designed to scare and divide.”

“Sen. Lee is committed to campaigning on his conservative vision for our country that aligns with the values of Utahns and is backed up with a track record of standing up for our Constitution,” Lusty added.