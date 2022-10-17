Mike Lee: Constitution a ‘Reference Manual,’ Not a ‘Prop’

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) rebuked Evan McMullin on Monday, saying that his usage of a pocket Constitution is not a political “prop,” but a “reference manual.”

McMullin, an independent Senate candidate, accused Lee of his using his pocket Constitution during a debate as a political “prop.”

Lee said that his pocket Constitution was not a “prop,” but a “reference manual” for him and his fellow senators.

He said that he refers to it daily and his colleagues depend on his pocket Constitution “because they know I’ve always got it.”

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who was present at the debate, said that McMullin acted as a prop for Democrats.

The Texas Republican said, “Now Democrat @EvanMcMullin criticizes @SenMikeLee for pulling out the Constitution – calling it a “prop.” Yet it’s McMullin’s campaign that is a prop – for Democrats masquerading as independents… #StandUpForAmerica.”

Now @EvanMcMullin – who previously said he’d fight federal spending – is trying to attack @MikeLeeforUtah for voting against (very flawed) “infrastructure” bills… McMuffin. Is. a. Democrat. https://t.co/nRaG5Hzs9F — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) October 18, 2022

Lee: "This document written by hands of wise men raised by God"

McMullin: "Constitution is not a prop"

Lee: "How dare you sir"

McMullin: "Sen Lee has been doing this thing with his pocket Constitution for last several years. Sen Lee, it is not a prop"

Lee:"It's a reference manual pic.twitter.com/VoxuBgKNhN — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 18, 2022

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.