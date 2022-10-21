GOP Rep. Rogers: Biden DoD Abortion Policy a Blatant Misuse of U.S. Military for Political Purposes

On Thursday, the Pentagon announced that it would provide resources for military personnel and their dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where the procedure is now illegal.

The policy announcement immediately drew a rebuke from some Republicans, who questioned the timing of the announcement just weeks until the November 8 midterm elections.

Among those is Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), the ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee.

Rogers accused the Biden administration of “blatantly” misusing the military for political purposes.

“I am deeply disappointed that the Department of Defense has allowed President Biden to blatantly misuse the United States Military for political purposes,” he said in a statement given to Breitbart News. “Yesterday’s memo from DoD, released nearly two weeks before the election, is a desperate campaign tactic that undermines the core mission of our military.”

The Alabama Republican lawmaker also condemned the Biden Department of Defense for its lack of focus on the nation’s adversaries.

“I demand answers from the Department of Defense on how this memo came to be,” Rogers added. “Taxpayer dollars meant for deterring China and other adversaries should not be squandered on campaign politics. DoD must be blocked from wasting any portion of their budget on this horrendous policy.”

