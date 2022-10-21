President Joe Biden plans Friday to spend his weekend at his beach home in Delaware, just 17 days before the midterm elections.

The president is scheduled to travel to his home state on Friday afternoon to deliver a speech on college debt at Delaware State University before retiring to his beach house on Rehoboth Beach for the weekend.

This will be his 56th trip home to Delaware since taking office as president of the United States.

Biden’s decision demonstrates his relaxed campaign schedule ahead of the midterms, as reporters continue questioning why he is holding fewer events and traveling to fewer states.

The White House has not detailed why Biden is doing fewer events, although his unpopularity in the polls could explain why Democrat candidates do not want to appear with him on the campaign trail.

The president is also approaching his 80th birthday, demonstrating less stamina and coherence on the campaign trail.

NBC News revealed Friday that First Lady Jill Biden pays close attention to the president’s schedule, raising concerns with his staff when she believes he is “overscheduled.”

When asked by reporters in Pennsylvania on Thursday about his campaign schedule, Biden appeared clueless.

“I don’t know where I’m going,” he said. “I’ve got about 16, 18 requests around the country, so I don’t know who’s going where. I get told.”

Biden also gets frustrated when reporters ask him why he is not doing as many events as former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama ahead of the midterm elections.

“That’s not true,” he snapped at a reporter on Thursday. “There’ve been 15. Count kid. Count.”

Reporter: “There haven’t been that many candidates campaigning with you.” President Biden: “That’s not true. There have been 15. Count, kid, count.” pic.twitter.com/zQOE2dhdQ7 — The Recount (@therecount) October 20, 2022

The president on Friday tried to send an optimistic signal to Democrats as polls show that voters are leaning more toward Republicans in the midterm elections.

“It’s back and forth and the polls have been all over the place,” he said during a speech at the White House. “I think we are going to see one more shift back to our side in the closing days.”