Joe Biden: ‘I Don’t Know Where I’m Going’ to Campaign, ‘I Get Told’

President Joe Biden said Thursday he was ignorant of his campaign schedule in the last days before the midterm elections in November.

“I don’t know where I’m going,” he told reporters. “I’ve got about 16, 18 requests around the country, so I don’t know who’s going where. I get told.”

Biden was questioned about his upcoming campaign schedule during a visit to the sandwich restaurant Primanti Brothers in Pennsylvania with Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman.

Fetterman smiled and ignored a question from reporters when asked why he decided to appear with the president.

The president appeared confused when reporters asked him why Democrats like Raphael Warnock in Georgia and Tim Ryan in Ohio indicated they did not want to appear with him on the campaign trail.

“They’re — they’re — what are you talking about?” he asked.

Biden claimed he had already appeared with 16 different candidates and that around 20 more candidates had asked him to campaign for them, including Senate candidates in Nevada and Georgia.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be able to get out in Nevada,” he said. “And in Georgia, they asked me to come down. We’re trying to work it out now.”

When asked how he felt about how Democrats would do in the midterm elections, Biden replied, “I’m feeling good.”