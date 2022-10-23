President Joe Biden is often cavalier with his words, but in the last 30 days, he has made a large number of gaffes, falsehoods, and goofy statements.

Biden’s off statements include comments about nuclear war, family history, number counting, and falsely stating a woman has been president of the United States.

Recent polling shows just 56 percent of Americans believe Biden is mentally sharp enough to be president, up two points since February.

1.) Biden falsely claims his son died in Iraq.

Biden lied about where his son died. Biden told an audience in Colorado on October 12 his late son Beau “lost his life in Iraq.” Beau actually died from cancer at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Maryland in 2015.

President @JoeBiden incorrectly said his late son Beau "lost his life in Iraq." https://t.co/oZ9GRyRjcI pic.twitter.com/8OvjbQgUaT — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 12, 2022

2.) Biden incorrectly counts three words.

Biden started off a campaign event at a Volvo Group Powertrain facility in Hagerstown, Maryland, by saying, “Let me start off with two words: Made in America.”

“Made in America” is three words.

3.) Biden incorrectly spells a web address.

On October 17, Biden tried to direct the public to reportfraud.ftc.gov. Reading from the teleprompter, Biden spelled “.” as “D-O-T”:

The White House / Facebook

4.) Biden asked if a deceased congresswoman was present.

On September 28, Biden spoke at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. While highlighting certain congressional members during his speech, Biden asked where the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-ID) was.

“Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? I think she wasn’t going to be here – to help make this a reality,” Biden said.

Walorski had passed away in a car crash two months earlier.

Biden Asks "Where's Jackie?" — Forgets Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) Died in August pic.twitter.com/NlI6g0au4N — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 28, 2022

5.) Biden thanks first responders and a congresswoman.

“I want to applaud the Red Cross volunteers who came as far — from as far away as California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Texas, to help however they can. New York sent not only a Congresswoman one of the most congresswoman in the Congress about the state troopers and emergency responders,” Biden remarked on October 3 in Puerto Rico about Hurricane Fiona.

BIDEN: "New York sent not only a Congresswoman one of the most congresswoman in the Congress" What does this mean? pic.twitter.com/tfaSp8VHmT — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 3, 2022

6.) Biden claims his grandfather was an “All-American football player.”

“My grandfather Ambrose Finnegan would really be proud of me right now. I’m not jokin’, he would. By the way, he was an All-American football player…,” Biden claimed on October 20.

Records show Ambrose’s birth was between 1884-1885. He would have been an “All-American” football player around 1902. According to the Republican National Committee’s research team, Biden’s statement is another made up story about his family.

Joe Biden claims his grandfather was an "All-American football player" pic.twitter.com/GRhaHe2Swy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 20, 2022

7.) Biden exaggerates his 2004 house fire.

On October 5, Biden claimed he “lost an awful lot” in a house fire. Cranston Heights, Delaware, Fire Company Chief George Lamborn told the Associated Press, “Luckily, we got it pretty early. The fire was under control in 20 minutes.”

Biden later claimed on October 11 the fire almost cost the lives of “a couple firefighters, they tell me, because the kitchen floor was — the burning between the beams and in the house in addition to, it almost collapsed into the basement,” Biden said.

Joe Biden says he once “lost an awful lot” of his home in a fire. That never happened; he made it up. Totally normal. pic.twitter.com/W7Ma1YHf7O — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 5, 2022

8.) Biden improperly remarks on his Justice Department’s probe into his son.

On October 11, Joe Biden defended Hunter on CNN in an interview with Jake Tapper. The Post’s editorial board believes Joe Biden interfered with the investigation into Hunter:

That was a clear push for mercy — from the ultimate boss of the Justice Department that’s weighing charges against Hunter. As we’ve asked before, how is there no independent counsel in charge of this case, as department rules clearly dictate? It’s pretty clear that Justice has already delayed this investigation. Then, too, the prez only discussed Hunter’s admitted lies on a federal gun form, not the far more serious tax-dodging charges (or the unregistered-lobbyist issues, let alone the whole “Big Guy” stinkbomb) — and Tapper didn’t push him.

WATCH: Joe Biden comments on the federal investigation into his deadbeat son Hunter, saying he has “great confidence” Hunter did nothing wrong. pic.twitter.com/xINqs4fUKY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 12, 2022

9.) Biden claims Vice President Kamala Harris has been president of the United States.

“Kamala won’t be the last woman, to be vice president, or president,” Biden said at the beginning of his speech at the White House’s Jewish New Year celebration.

"Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president, or president." — President Biden, speaking at the White House's Jewish New Year celebration pic.twitter.com/uY9jKy1yAw — The Recount (@therecount) September 30, 2022

10.) Biden says there is a high risk of a nuclear “Armageddon.”

Speaking at a Democrat fundraiser on October 6, Biden said the world could slip into a nuclear war.

“He’s [Putin] not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming,” he said of Putin regarding the Ukrainian war. “I don’t think there’s any such thing as the ability to easily [use] a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.”

President Biden said the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is the highest it has been for 60 years after Russian President Putin renewed his threats as his military retreats in Ukraine. @KeirSimmons has the story. pic.twitter.com/STN1G7y7aZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 7, 2022

11.) Biden calls a Senate candidate’s wife a great future senator.

During a Pennsylvania campaign stop Thursday for John Fetterman, Biden told the crowd that his wife would be a great future senator. Slow applause ensued.

“John, thank you very much for running. I really do appreciate it,” Biden began. “And Gisele [Fetterman], you’re going to be a great, great lady in the Senate.”

The White House / Facebook

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.