House Democrat Campaign Chair’s Race Now Rated a ‘Toss-Up’

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney’s (D-NY) race has been labeled a “toss-up” in what could be a historic loss, as a sitting House campaign chair has not lost reelection since 1992.

Dave Wasserman, the House editor for Cook Political Report, moved New York’s 17th Congressional District from “Lean Democrat” to “Toss Up.”

Wasserman noted that Democrats are now admitting the DCCC chair is in “serious danger” in his home district.

Maloney’s potential loss would be particularly bad for Democrats, as a sitting House campaign chair has not lost reelection since 1992.

The House editor for the Cook Political Report noted, “A Maloney defeat would be historic: a sitting DCCC/NRCC chair hasn’t lost reelection since 1992 (when NRCC Chair Guy Vander Jagt lost his primary in Michigan), and hasn’t lost a general election since 1980, when DCCC Chair Jim Corman lost in California.”

Samantha Bullock, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokeswoman, said in a statement on Monday, “Sean Patrick Maloney was not ready for Republicans to bring it, and now that we have, he’s going to lose.”

The rating change followed as Maloney predicted over the weekend that not only would the Democrat Party keep their majorities in the House and Senate, but they would pick up seats.

Maloney said, “We’re doing better than anybody predicted. I’d like you to meet Congressman Pat Ryan, where you all had him down three to seven points in the polls.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) also claimed that Democrats would retain control of Congress after the pivotal 2022 midterm elections.

The California Democrat said, “But again, democracy on a ballot, we want it to be strong. The planet on the ballot, we want it to be safe. Our values on the ballot, we want them to be respected, and we fully intend to win. Take it to the bank.”