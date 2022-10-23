Dem Rep. Maloney: Democrats Will Pick Up Seats in the Midterms

Representative Sean Maloney (D-NY), the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the Democratic Party will keep their majorities in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

Anchor Jonathan Karl asked, “So you’ve been pretty optimistic all along. You still feeling good about your chances in the House?”

Maloney said, “Oh, look, you guys have been writing us off for two years, and we just went to work fixing people’s problems, helping our veterans with healthcare, capping seniors’ out-of-pocket costs in Medicare, taking on big drug companies, passing gun safety legislation, you know, bringing jobs back from China. We’ve got a record of progress, and we’re doing a lot better than people thought we would. And we are in a very competitive election. We know it’s going to be a challenge. We know it’s going to be hard. My mom used to say, ‘Everything good in life is hard. You’ve got to go work.’ That’s what we’re going to do.”

Karl said, “So we know the historic trends, first-term first midterms for the president’s party are tough. You scoffed at the historic record back in November 2020 when you were running for the job you now have. And I want to bring up a quote from what you said back in November 2020. “I don’t give a damn about the past,” you said, “I’m not a historian … My job is not to whine about it, my job is to win. If I get this position, we’re going to break that curse. And we’re going to win seats. Write it down. Okay, as you can see, we wrote it down. You still think you are going to win seats, pick up seats in the House?

Maloney said, “Well, why not? We’re doing better than anybody predicted. I’d like you to meet Congressman Pat Ryan, where you all had him down three to seven points in the polls. We won in Alaska for goodness sake. Yes, I said Alaska. We have a Democratic woman representing Alaska. So what do you say we let the voters speak? Because when they have spoken, it turns out they care that this MAGA crowd has taken away 50 years of reproductive freedom, all of the privacy rights we used to take for granted. It turns out that they care that we’re making progress on the problems and we have a plan to bring down your costs to help our seniors, to help our veterans, to bring jobs back to the United States. The other side is working on their own power so they’ve got a ploy to win back power. We’ve got a plan to fix your problems. Yes, when voters have spoken, we’ve done well.”

