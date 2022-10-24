Joe Biden: Republicans ‘Immoral’ for Blocking Transgender Procedures for Children

President Joe Biden on Sunday denounced Republican efforts to block transgender procedures for children in their states.

“I don’t think any state or anybody should have the right to do that, as a moral question or a legal question I just think it’s wrong, ” Biden said.

The president spoke about transgender politics during a NowThisNews forum with young people aired on Sunday.

Biden addressed transgender issues with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender TikTok star who documented his transition into a woman on social media.

Mulvaney brought up Republican efforts to ban transgender procedures for children.

“It’s outrageous and I think it’s immoral,” Biden said. “The trans part is not immoral but what they are trying to do to trans persons is immoral.”

Biden again called for every transgender person to have the right to the “use of your gender identity bathrooms in public.”

The president argued that transgender people should be seen more in public so that Americans could learn to be more tolerant.

Public leaders, he said, should seek out opportunities to be seen in public with transgender people.

“People change their minds, people are just don’t know enough to know,” he said. “It’s not because of intellectual incapability it’s just lack of exposures.”

He urged all Americans, especially parents of trans children, to be more tolerant of transgender procedures.

“This is blood of your blood, bone of your bone,” he said, urging parents of children wanting to transition their gender not to be afraid.

“Things are changing but it’s a matter of us acknowledging that there’s nothing to be – just because it’s different — there’s nothing to be fearful about,” he said.

Mulvaney celebrated details of the visit with Biden on TikTok.