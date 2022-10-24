Vulnerable Democrat Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s Department of Commerce used tax dollars to sponsor an all-ages Halloween drag show that took place over the weekend, the DailyMail.com reported on Monday.

The Wichita event was called the “DADA Ball,” advertised a “free, all-ages evening of music, fashion, drag & dancing,’ and had several sponsors including the Kansas Creative Arts & Industries Commission, which is a part of the Kansas Department of Commerce. Kelly’s Lt. Gov. David Toland leads the department.

Wichita you don't wantto miss the 1st Dada Ball happeningTHIS SATURDAY 5:30-11pm!! It's a free, all-ages evening of… Posted by Chainlink Gallery Place on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

The DailyMail.com obtained images of the event showing “scantily-clad drag performers dancing at the Wichita event in front of both adults and young children.”

Republicans tear into Kansas' Democratic Governor for taxpayer-funded 'all ages' drag show | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/3teI0vaImk — John R. Whitmer (@JohnRWhitmer) October 24, 2022

Many of drag performers also have a history of posting to social media about exposing children to drag shows, posting sexually explicit images, and glorifying Satanic imagery. On Jan. 18, 2020, performer Freddye Dollma Starr posted on Facebook that the “thought that drag is inherently something that must be kept from children enrages me.”

Fuck this, fuck Ben Baker, fuck conservatives and fuck evangelical christian bigots. The thought that drag is inherently… Posted by Paris Nikk Starr on Saturday, January 18, 2020

On June 19, 2022, Starr posted a meme on Facebook of children being doused in a rainbow.

On Sept. 22, 2019, Effi Darling posted a drag photo with another performer on Instagram that depicted Satanic imagery. On Oct. 2, 2022, Darling posted a flyer on Facebook for a drag show that was marketed as “for all ages.”

Todays the day y’all come away with me Posted by Effi Darling on Sunday, October 2, 2022

Performer FaeTality KO Kotoure shared a video on Facebook on June 6, 2022 of children attending a drag performance.

On June 14, 2022, Deadnettle posted on Instagram that he was “sick of reading all this drivel about these proposed laws to ban minors from attending drag shows.”

The report notes that a similar event was “made possible by Kansas tax dollars in June of this year.”

“A portion of the ‘collaborative art program’ was billed as: ‘We’ll have a gay old time!’: Marrying drag & music in Lawrence, KS, photography exhibit + drag performance, by Fally Afani,'” the report states.

The Kansas Republican Party called the event “shocking” and told the outlet the taxpayer-funded all-ages drag show is proof of Kelly’s “liberal” leanings. Kelly has notably tried to paint herself as a moderate in a tight election against Trump-endorsed state Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

“​​Laura Kelly’s state-funded ‘all-ages’ drag show proves that despite what her glossy campaign ads portray, she really is that liberal,” the state GOP Executive Director Shannon Pahls said. “It is shocking to those of us in Kansas to discover that our taxpayer dollars funded the exposure of explicit sexual themes to children. Laura Kelly and her entire administration need to go.”

In January 2019, Governor Laura Kelly appointed her now-Lieutenant Governor David Toland as the Kansas Secretary of Commerce. Gov. Kelly has previously said, “Kansas could not ask for a better Secretary of Commerce.”

The Kansas Department of Commerce and Kelly’s campaign did not appear to respond to the outlet’s request for comment.