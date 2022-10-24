Radical leftist Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) supports “dismemberment” abortions, whereby the abortionist tears apart the child limb by limb, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said during Monday night’s debate. He reminded Floridians that championing life can alter the course of one’s life, pointing to Renatha Francis, the first Jamaican American justice in the history of the Florida Supreme Court, whose mother originally planned to abort.

DeSantis told the story of a poor, pregnant woman in Jamaica, who “didn’t think there’d be much opportunity to have a child” and “was urged to abort the baby.” She went to the abortion clinic, “went to get the abortion,” but she did not end up doing that and gave birth to her child instead.

However, this was not a random story.

“I think about that because a few months ago, I appointed her daughter to be the first Jamaican American justice in the history of the Florida Supreme Court. I just think we’re better when everybody counts. I understand not everyone’s going to be born in perfect circumstances, but I would like to see everybody have a shot,” DeSantis said, praising the state’s efforts to ban abortion after 15 weeks.

“I know Charlie Crist opposes that. Even though the baby is fully formed, has a heartbeat, can feel pain, and can suck their thumb,” he said, explaining that Democrats such as Crist also support “sex-selective abortions, which is used to discriminate against little girls.”

“He supports dismemberment abortions, where they literally will tear the baby limb from limb, and he supports taxpayer funding all the way up until the moment of birth,” DeSantis added, showing just how extreme Crist’s position is.

Charlie Crist, throughout the debate, refused to address his extreme position head on, repeatedly claiming that he supports a woman’s “right” to choose to murder her unborn child, without addressing the gruesome reality of what he actually supports.