John Fetterman: Southern Border Must Be ‘Compatible with Compassion’ for Illegal Aliens

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), running against Republican Mehmet Oz for the state’s open United States Senate seat, says the U.S.-Mexico border must be “compatible with compassion” for illegal aliens.

During Tuesday evening’s debate, Fetterman vowed to back amnesty for illegal aliens if elected, while also stating that policies at the southern border need to be centered on “compassion” for border crossers and illegal aliens.

“I believe, I believe that a secure border is can be compatible with compassion,” Fetterman said. “I believe that we need a bipartisan solution for immigration — that’s what I believe. I don’t ever recall in the Statue of Liberty that they say ‘Take our tired huddled masses and put them on a bus and use cheap political stunts about them.'”

“I believe we have to develop a comprehensive and bipartisan solution to address our issue here for immigration here in our nation,” Fetterman continued.

Since President Joe Biden took office, about 5.5 million border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived at the United States-Mexico border. The Biden administration, through its expansive Catch and Release network, has freed about 1.35 million border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities from February 2021 to August 2022.

