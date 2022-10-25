Kathy Hochul Wants Joe Biden to Run for Reelection in 2024

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) told New York voters that she wants President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024 during her debate on Tuesday against her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin.

During the lightning round of questions, debate moderators asked Hochul if she wants to see Biden run for reelection.

“Yes, I do,” Hochul emphatically responded.

In backing up her support for Biden’s 2024 candidacy, Hochul suggested that voters have not yet seen the actual benefits of the Biden administration’s first two years in office.

“He has delivered for the people of this country in ways that we still don’t know the benefits,” Hochul added. “The Inflation Reduction, the infrastructure dollars that Lee Zeldin voted against. Thank God they showed up here, so yes.”

Despite Hochul’s high hopes for a Biden run in 2024, half of New York voters disapprove of Biden’s job performance, according to a Quinnipiac poll released last week. That poll also found that Zeldin is closing the gap between him and Hochul, with just four points between the two candidates.

Hochul is polling at 50 percent, while Zeldin is at 46 percent.

The debate moderators asked Zeldin a similar question about whether he wants to see former President Donald Trump run again in 2024, but Zeldin insisted he is focused on the gubernatorial election before any other race.

“Not even thinking about it,” Zeldin responded. “I’m focused on 14 days from today, defeating Kathy Hochul and saving New York state.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News.