The Nevada Police Union (NPU) announced on Monday its endorsement of Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the state’s gubernatorial race after voting “no confidence” in incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak (D).

“Our membership has lost confidence in Governor Sisolak to address the record-high shortages of state police, which leaves our residents and visitors less safe. For the safety of all Nevadans, a leadership change is critically needed,” said Dan Gordon, President of the NPU.

“Sheriff Lombardo is the most qualified and committed candidate to address state police turnover, vacancy rates, and poor working conditions and that is why he has earned NPU’s endorsement for Nevada governor,” Gordon added.

The NPU held a vote with its members from Oct. 14 -17 resulting in “95.3 percent (451-22) of the voting members declaring ‘No Confidence’ in Governor Sisolak.” The police union’s announcement came just days after Sisolak lost the endorsement of a top teachers union.

“It has become clear that our members believe public safety is not a priority of this governor and that is why they have overwhelmingly declared no confidence in Governor Sisolak to ever address these critical issues,” Gordon said of the vote results.

Lombardo said he is “honored to receive the endorsement” and slammed his Democrat opponent for “reckless mismanagement and abandonment of the Nevada State Police…”

I'm honored to receive the endorsement of the Nevada Police Union today. As governor, I'm ready to give the Nevada State Police the wages and respect they deserve, which have been missing for far too long in Carson City.

“As a direct result of Sisolak’s failures with the Nevada State Police, 2021 was the deadliest year on Nevada roads in 14 years, and our roads are now some of the most dangerous in the entire country,” Lombardo said in a statement. “As governor, I’m ready to give the Nevada State Police the wages and respect they deserve, which have been missing for far too long. I’ve dedicated my career to Nevada law enforcement, and I will never abandon my fellow law enforcement officers as governor.”

Lombardo has been endorsed by every major law enforcement group in the Silver State, including the Public Safety Alliance of Nevada and the Las Vegas Police Protective Association. He has also received endorsements from Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers; Las Vegas Peace Officers Association; Las Vegas Police Protective Association Civilian Employees, Inc.; Nevada Law Enforcement Coalition; National Association of Police Organizations; CorrectionsUSA; the National Latino Peace Officers Association, and 16 of 17 Nevada sheriffs.