A Pennsylvania National Guard servicewoman died in a military vehicle crash during a training exercise on Saturday.

Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, of New Castle, was killed in the crash that involved two vehicles at Fort Indiantown Gap. Officials told WHP-TV that the accident occurred “during a routine supply mission between ranges in the fort’s more remote training area.”

Three others sustained injuries in the crash and were transported to Hershey Medical Center but have since been released.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Specialist Mackenzie Shay’s family, friends and colleagues after this tragic accident,” said Major General Mark J. Schindler. “Our priority right now is taking care of the family and soldiers, ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time.”

Officials said in a statement that Shay was a 92F Army Petroleum Supply Specialist assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion.

Family and friends were distraught over the news of her death, WPXI reported.

“I’m going to miss everything about her, said Katherine Kohnen, a close friend of Shay. “She was feisty and assertive and just a beautiful person all over.”

“(She was) just super lovable. Everybody loved her,” said Courtney O’Brien, another friend. “She was the life of the party — always fun, always cracking jokes, and just an amazing person inside and out.”

Shay’s father told Action 4 News Shay was on track to graduate early from college and had a job lined up in Colorado. He also noted that she loved being in the National Guard.

Flags were ordered by Gov. Tom Wolf (D) to be flown at half-staff in Fort Indiantown Gap in memory of Shay.

