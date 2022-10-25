The House Democrat campaign arm is reportedly not sending resources to New Jersey’s Seventh Congressional District, ultimately leaving Rep. Tom Malinowski (D) to fend off his Republican challenger on his own.

New Jersey Globe confirmed on Monday that with only two weeks before the election, the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) did not reserve any television time for ads to help the party loyalist while having relatively spending little money to help him at the vulnerable member at all during the election cycle.

The two-term congressman is running against Republican Thomas Kean Jr.

Following the redistricting process, the congressional district shifted slightly more Republican, according to analyses, while FiveThirtyEight’s election model favors Kean to win 71 out of 100 times. In fact, Cook Political Report rates the congressional district as leaning Republican, while Inside Elections recently moved their prediction to tilt Republican.

When the DCCC does not reserve any television in the final weeks of an election or pulls its money out, it usually means the member could win alone, which is rare, or that the member’s fate is sealed and the fund would be more useful somewhere else.

The most recent internal polling suggests that the two candidates are tied at 48 percent, while an outside poll from RMG Research shows Malinowski with only 38 percent of the vote and Kean with 46 percent of the vote.

Despite all of the forecasting, DCCC spokesman James Singer pushed back on the Globe, saying the committee totally abandoned the lawmakers.

“The DCCC is committed to re-electing Congressman Malinowski, who has run a strong campaign that has him neck and neck with two weeks to go,” Singer told the Globe. “The DCCC has an office in this district and has made significant investments in field and communications to support Rep. Malinowski’s efforts.”

The House Majority PAC, the main super PAC for the House Democrats, had spent $1.25 million on the race to help Malinowski and hit Kean, which included $183,000 this week and $160,000 for next week.

However, the Republicans looking to flip the congressional district red are spending heavily. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the DCCC’s counterpart, has put $1.28 million in the race for television, and the Congressional Leadership Fund, House Majority PAC’s counterpart, is spending $3.8 million.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.