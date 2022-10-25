Report: St. Louis School Attacker Had Rifle, Roughly 600 Rounds of Ammo

St. Louis school attacker Orlando Harris was armed with a rifle and approximately 600 rounds of ammunition when he entered Central Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) Monday morning and killed two people, according to authorities.

Breitbart News reported that police ended 19-year-old Harris’s attack minutes after it began, yet two people — a teacher and a female student — were killed in the attack.

Harris died from an exchange of gunfire with police.

Fox 3 Now noted that Harris was a 2021 graduate of CVPA, and KMOV 4 observed that he did not have a criminal history.

Harris’s car was found near the scene of the attack, and a note inside the car said, “I Don’t have any friends I don’t have any family, I’ve never had a girlfriend, I’ve never had a social life, I’ve been an isolated loner my entire life. This was the perfect storm for a mass shooting.”

Law enforcement went to Harris’s home after the attack and removed evidence:

We watched as totes of evidence and a computer were taken from the home. https://t.co/XbfdFw06sU — Lauren Trager (@LaurenTrager) October 24, 2022

At this point, authorities are not sure how Harris acquired the firearm he used in the attack.

