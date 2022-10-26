House Judiciary Democrats renewed their push for an “assault weapons” ban Tuesday, exactly two weeks before the midterm elections.

House Judiciary Democrats used a tweet to condemn those firearms they describe as “high powered assault weapon[s].”

They added, “It’s time we banned these weapons of war.”

Over the past several decades, our country has witnessed senseless killing after senseless killing. Each time, one fact has remained remarkably consistent—the weapon of choice for mass slaughter is a high-powered assault weapon. It's time we banned these weapons of war. pic.twitter.com/vqe9JvCjIM — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) October 25, 2022

On October 24 Breitbart News reported that President Biden wants to limit gun owners to “eight bullets in a round.”

He told NowThis News he is going to push to ban ‘assault weapons’ after the midterm elections and urged people to vote for Democrats in order to secure the ban.

On August 26, 2022, Biden noted that Democrats have “unfinished business,” which includes banning “assault weapons.” He pledged that the ban will happen if Democrats can hold the House and pick up two more Senate seats.

