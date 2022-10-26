Alleged Burglar with Butcher Knife Shot by Homeowner

A homeowner in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, shot an alleged burglar who was armed with a butcher knife as he tried to make entry into a home on Friday.

The Charlotte Observer noted the alleged attempted burglary occurred shortly before 5 p.m.

On October 25, 2022, Live5News reported that Keon Washington allegedly attempted to make entry a home and was shot by the homeowner. They note that Washington allegedly refused numerous warnings to cease trying to make entry prior to being shot.

Washington was treated for non-life-threatening wounds then taken into custody.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police pointed out that the homeowner “was lawfully armed with a firearm.”

Washington is charged with “felony trespassing and attempted burglary charges, as well as terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.”

