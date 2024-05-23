Nolte: Poll Shows Biden’s Decrepitude Bigger Liability than Trump’s Legal Issues

In the crucial swing states that will decide the 2024 election, polling shows that His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s decrepitude is a bigger liability than former President Donald Trump’s temperament and legal issues.

With some partners, the left-wing Cook Political Report polled seven swing states and found Trump leading in six: Arizona (+4), Georgia (+4), Michigan (+3), Nevada (+8), North Carolina (+8), and Pennsylvania (+3). The seventh swing state, Wisconsin, is a tie. Other than North Carolina, Biden was certified the winner in the other six in 2020.

Overall, in all seven states, this poll of 3,969 voters taken between May 6 and May 13 found Trump leading Hunter’s Dad 38 to 43 percent.

It should be noted that the numbers listed above include a ballot with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Jill Stein, and Cornel West. If it is just Trump and Biden on the ballot, Trump still leads in the same six states and is still tied in Wisconsin, but the race is closer. However, it is more than likely Kennedy will land on most if not all of those ballots, and he is the one sucking most of the support from Slow Joe.

Anyway…

Here’s what I found fascinating — a find that once again proves just how much influence the corporate media have lost:

Both men enter this race as well-known entities with well-understood liabilities. But Biden’s “age and ability to complete his term” were seen as slightly more concerning than Trump’s “temperament and legal problems” by a 53% to 47% margin. In fact, a whopping 66% of voters think Biden won’t finish his term, including 48% of Democrats and 70% of independent voters.

No matter how you slice it, America is a 50/50 country, and on the very issues the corrupt corporate media are most concerned with spinning in favor of their precious Joe, they are not only losing 53 to 47 percent — they are losing 53 to 47 percent in the all-important swing states.

For ten freaken years, the media have obsessed over Trump’s temperament. For three freaken years, he’s been hit with dozens of phony criminal charges that a media backed by billions of corporate dollars tell us are not phony because … democracy itself is on the ballot.

For the last five years, this same corporate media, backed by billions of dollars, have covered up Biden’s obvious mental and physical decline. Sure, Trump’s old, but Biden is frail, and frail is very different from old.

Old is meaningless. Frail means everything because it is the beginning of a fast-approaching end. No one likes to say it. No one likes to think it. But that’s how this works. My dad just turned 85. He’s old, but he is not frail. Sure, he moves a little slower. He has his aches and pains. But he’s all there. Biden sounds frail. My dad sounds like he always has. Biden walks like a baby who needs a diaper change. He loses his train of thought. He slurs his words. Compare that to Trump, who might be 77, but he’s still the picture of energy, health, and virility.

Twenty years ago, the media would have gotten away with covering up Biden’s obvious decline. No more. Not with New Media and social media. Most of all, though, the corporate media can no longer fool us because the public is on to them. Their credibility was long ago whored out, and now Normal People simply assume they are lying because lying is the media’s default position.

Look at all the years the media have colluded in their obsession to kill Trump’s political viability, and right now, he is winning this election

Look at all the billions of dollars the media have spent to murder Trump politically, and right now, he is winning this election.

It’s a whole new world, and I strongly suggest that the corporate media learn to code.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.