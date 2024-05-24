WATCH: Migrants Scale Federal Walls at Opposite Ends of Texas Border

Videos provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety show migrants breaching federal border walls at opposite ends of the state’s border with Mexico. In El Paso, migrants became aggressive when confronted by Border Patrol agents. In McAllen, smugglers ferried a ladder across the Rio Grand to scale a border wall.

A West Texas DPS helicopter crew assigned to Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star provided air cover for El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents as a group of migrants used a rope ladder to scale a border wall near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

As the agents approach, the migrants begin throwing rocks, sand, and water bottles at the agents. The agents quickly take the migrants into custody.

At the opposite end of the Texas border with Mexico, DPS troopers using drone technology spot a human smuggler ferrying a ladder across the Rio Grande from Mexico near McAllen, Texas. The group uses the ladder to scale the federal border wall in the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol sector.

DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez reported that DPS troopers and the Texas Military Department quickly responded, taking five migrants into custody. Law enforcement officials also placed the 16-year-old smuggler under arrest.

Olivarez stated that DPS is currently operating more than 300 drones across the state. With more than 320 certified drone pilots, the DPS has flown more than 71,000 border-related flights, totaling nearly 20,000 flight hours.